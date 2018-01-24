Cops who didn’t believe Nassar victim paid for her flight from Seattle to speak at trial

Once a world-renowned sports physician treating America’s foremost Olympic women gymnasts, Larry Nassar now will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison, a judge announced Wednesday, after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. “I find that you don’t get it, that you’re a danger. That you remain a danger.”

One of those survivors now lives in Washington state.

Brianne Randall — a woman who says she initially reported Nassar to the police for abusing her in 2004 — was hesitant to leave her 7-week-old son at home in Seattle and travel to Michigan. Her victim impact statement was read in court last week.

However, after hearing the words from other women, she decided to travel to Michigan to support them and confront Nassar.

"You had audacity to tell (police) I misunderstood the treatment because I was not comfortable with my body," Randall told Nassar. "Sadly, they took your word instead of mine."

"I wasn't afraid of you then, and I'm not afraid of you now," said Randall.

Her travel costs were paid for by Michigan's Meridian Township Police -- the same police department that she says declined to take her story to prosecutors in 2004.

"We wanted her to be able to share her pain with other survivors in front of Nassar. We share her pain," Frank Walsh, Meridian Township manager, told CNN.

'Nearly infinite'

Nassar had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County in Michigan and admitted to using his trusted medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment.

He offered a short statement in court Wednesday, apologizing and saying that hearing seven days of victim impact statements had shaken him to his core.

"There are no words that can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred," Nassar said. "An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

Separately, he has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges. He also has pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County in Michigan and is due to be sentenced on those charges on January 31.

Between the three sentences, Nassar, 54, will never get out of prison, Aquilina said.

