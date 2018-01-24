A sloppy January is only going to get sloppier as crazy weather continues

SEATTLE – Sloppy. Very sloppy.

The Seattle area has already reached its normal January rainfall, and there are still six rainy days left before the month’s over, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said Wednesday.

“A La Nina means it should be wetter and colder than normal, and we’ve verified that this Winter for sure!” Kelley said.

There’s no relief in sight, either. Here’s what Kelley said to expect:

Thursday and Friday: Rain, wind, cold temperatures, sun, hail, thunderstorms and mountain snow.

Saturday: VERY sloppy, with rain, wind and mountain snow.

Sunday: Wet and gusty. Mountain snow will end, and we’ll start to see river flooding as a result.

Monday: Warm, with even more river flooding.