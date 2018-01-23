× WSP troopers issued 6,400 warnings for distracted driving, so far

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol troopers gave out 6,400 warnings for distracted driving since the law took effect July 23, 2017.

The grace period to get drivers used to the new one-touch law is officially over. So if you’re caught breaking the law, you face a $136 fine. The fine increases to $234, if a driver is caught a second time.

On Tuesday, the Washington Safety Traffic Commission and WSP held a demonstration to highlight how dangerous distracted driving can be by giving teen drivers a chance to experience first hand how actions like texting can affect their driving.

“It’s such a big distraction. Something so little can be so monumental,” said Alex Zahajko.