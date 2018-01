× Tsunami watch for Washington coast after an earthquake in Alaska

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Tsunami Warning Center has put a tsunami watch in place for the south Washington coast and much of the Oregon coast after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska.

According to the U. S. Geological Survey, the 7.9 magnitude quake happened around 1:30 a.m. PST approximately 175 miles off the coast of Kodiak, Alaska.

This story is breaking and we’ll continue to update you on any changes.