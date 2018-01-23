Storm brings heavy rain, flood risk and 1-2 feet of mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter in January continues which means more rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains.

We've finally caught up on our monthly rain and are now slightly above average in the rain bucket at SeaTac. Monthly normal totals for January are 5.57"... we now have 4.54" measured so far with eight days left this month. The record for most rain is 12.92 set back in 1953. Some major rain will have to fall to compete with at huge number!

So, this week continues to bring rain, wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain moving in off the coast today inland will make things a little soggy for our morning and afternoon commutes. Drive safe -- especially if you are traveling over the mountain passes. The snow level will be around 2000 feet. A few alerts to tell you about with this latest storm system:

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect 6 AM Wednesday above 2,000 FT. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Areas affected: Cascade Mountains, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens, Snoqualmie, and White Passes, and Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park. Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning.

HIGH WIND WARNING from 1 PM this afternoon through 7 PM this evening near beaches and headlands. Winds come out of the South 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Areas affected: South Washington Coast and North Oregon Coast. Relatively lighter winds are expected for the coastal communities.

FLOOD WATCH remains in effect from late tonight through Thursday morning. Areas affected: Skokomish River in Mason County. Expect around 2" of rain for the south slopes of the Olympics. Minor flooding is likely along the Skokomish River later tonight and Wednesday.

It'll be wet & windy on Tuesday and Wednesday. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts only kicking up to about 20-25 mph. Highs in the mid 40s. Overnights fall back into the upper 30s -- right where we should be for this time of year.

For Thursday & Friday: Cloud cover decreases a bit for mostly cloudy skies. A few sunbreaks mixed in with the on/off showers. Less showers and more afternoon sunshine on Friday. Highs drop below normal to about 45 with lows in the upper 30s.

Cloudy and wet the rest of the weekend! Highs 47-50 with overnights only dropping off a few degrees near 43.