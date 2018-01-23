Gov. Inslee heads to Davos, Switzerland

Posted 10:40 AM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41AM, January 23, 2018

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee speaks at a rally during the March for Science at Cal Anderson Park on April 22, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash.  — Gov. Jay Inslee will travel to Switzerland this week to participate in the World Economic Forum’s Annual meeting.

Inslee’s office said Monday that the governor is scheduled to speak on several panels at the meeting in Davos, including a climate change one hosted by former Vice President Al Gore.

Inslee leaves the state Tuesday, with his first panel to take place Wednesday and a press conference scheduled for Thursday. Inslee returns to Washington Friday.

