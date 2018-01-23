× Duane Brown makes it seven Seahawks named to Pro Bowl

SEATTLE – At this rate, they might as well just call the NFC’s Pro Bowl team the Seattle Seahawks.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown was added to the roster Tuesday, making it seven Seahawks in the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year.

Brown will replace Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who can’t play for the best of reasons – he’s going to be in the Super Bowl.

It’s the fourth time Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Brown joins Michael Bennett, who was named as a replacement Monday; as well as Earl Thomas, Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin. Bobby Wagner and Jimmy Graham were also selected, but they won’t play because they’re recovering from injuries.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday at noon in Orlando.