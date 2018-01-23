× 96-year-old Yakima woman struck and killed while crossing street

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her.

Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.

No charges have been filed at this time, and Boyle says intoxicants do not appear to be involved.