‘We threw the ball on the 1-yard line!’ No, Michael Bennett hasn’t forgotten

SEATTLE – No, Michael Bennett hasn’t forgotten the ending of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end was talking NFL playoffs on Sunday morning on NFL GameDay when the subject of trying to slow down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the postseason came.

Terrell Davis pointed out that Barrett and the Seahawks strength across the board on defense in that 28-24 loss: “You guys had a nice front four, good corners, great secondary ..”

"We threw the ball on the one-yard line!” Time doesn’t heal all wounds for @mosesbread72 😬😂 📺: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/MmmD0hr8wq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 21, 2018

“But we threw the ball on the 1-yard line!” Bennett said. “Stop it! We threw the ball on the 1-yard-line! We had Marshawn Lynch!”

So, what would Bennett have done?

“I’d have called a play on Madden,” he said. “It would’ve been iso.”