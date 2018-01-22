Threats by employee force Arlington school, district office to be placed on modified lockdown, city says

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Presidents Elementary School and the Arlington Public School District Office were placed on modified lockdown Monday because of threats made by an employee, the city of Arlington said.

A suspect is in police custody, the city said in a news release.

No details were offered on the kind of threats made or what position the suspect holds in the school district.

“The Arlington Police Department trains with Arlington schools on emergency events frequently. This training allowed the Arlington Police Department to ensure the safety of all students and staff at the school and district office while continuing their investigation into the threats,” Police Chief Jonathan Ventura said in the city news release.

“I would like to commend our staff and students for their incredible response to the incident,” Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Chrys Sweeting said.