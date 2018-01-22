Some good news: Sumner boy meets his ‘superhero’

SUMNER, Wash. — Reminder: it’s not just bad news in our community! Let’s not forget about the good.

One such example happened last week in Sumner where a police officer made a young boy’s day.

Elizabeth Owen told Q13 News her son Oliver saw a police officer just outside of their home. Oliver ran out to the back porch to say “hello!”

Oliver raced back inside, grabbed a toy police car and asked Officer Sullivan to sign it. He was thrilled to get the autograph.

“My son oliver was so excited he just couldn’t wait to tell his dad when he got home from work. My son has a new superhero!” Owen said.

Officer Sullivan also showed the boy around his patrol car, took a photo and spoke with Oliver.

The Sumner Police Department also posted about the meeting:

“As a department, relationships are the motivation to increasing safety for the Sumner community. As Officer Sullivan concluded a call last week, he was greeted by Oliver, a 3 year old neighbor, who quickly labeled him a “super hero.” While flattering, it is the “Oliver’s” and his fellow citizens that are the heroes in partnering with our department mission of making Sumner the incredible community that it is.”