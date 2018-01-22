× Officials: Ice skater injured at Spokane rink has died

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane woman who was incorrectly reported to have died in an ice skating accident over the weekend has ultimately died.

The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department issued a correction and apology on Sunday after incorrectly reporting that the woman who was injured in a fall at Riverfront Park’s new ice ribbon was dead. The Parks Department said Sunday the woman was still alive and in critical condition in a hospital.

But The Spokesman-Review reports the woman died later Sunday.

Witnesses reported the woman had fallen and struck her head on Friday afternoon, according to incident information from the Spokane Fire Department. Arriving medics transported the woman to a hospital within minutes.

The injury came just weeks after the ice ribbon’s grand opening in early December.