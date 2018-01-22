More rain and wind will continue to pummel us this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - It's rained 18 out of the last 19 days, and there's no end in sight.

Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said there's a mid-winter storm track aimed directly at Western Washington, and it will bring more wind, more rain and more mountain snowfall.

On Tuesday, expect wet, gusty weather, with gusts of up to 40 mph on Whidbey Island. Expect the strongest gusts to stay away from the Seattle metro area.

Rainfall will be heavy at times through Wednesday, with standing water on the road at times.

Kelley said snow in the mountain "will be significant - I would expect delays or closures up there."

Wednesday through Friday will be cold and active, with both thunderstorms and hail in the forecast.

The weekend should be warmer, but will be west and gusty as well.