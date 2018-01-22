King County prosecutor calls for repeal of state’s death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is urging lawmakers to repeal the state's death penalty.

Satterberg plans to testify on Monday in favor of a proposal to replace capital punishment with life without the possibility of parole.

He has previously called for a change to the state's death penalty, but that idea has not gained traction.

Satterberg says the state's criminal justice system would be stronger without the death penalty. He says the penalty has not worked as a deterrent to criminals.

He also says most counties in Washington state can't afford to prosecute a death penalty case.

There are currently eight people on death row in Washington.