SEATTLE -- Now's your chance to see what's inside Amazon's spheres.

The company announced Monday that it will open the spheres to the public for tours, starting Jan. 30.

The idea behind the project was to give Amazon employees an atypical workspace -- an office greenhouse complete with a full-time horticulturalist.

Two and a half years of construction later -- the project is done.

The public tours are free, but you do need a ticket. To get one, go to seattlespheres.com.