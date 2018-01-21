Police shoot, kill 35-year-old man in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that involved a Snohomish County Sheriff's deputy.
Lt. Steve McDonald said responding deputies shot a 35-year-old man underneath the U.S. trestle about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
No information was released on what led up to the shooting.
Lt. McDonald said the responding deputies were not injured and there was no further danger to the public.
Home Acres Road just south of the U.S. trestle is closed at this time.
We'll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.956435 -122.173808