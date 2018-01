× Police searching for missing 88-year-old Kenmore woman

KENMORE, Wash. — Police are asking Kenmore residents to check bushes and ravines for Elizabeth Heinrich.

The 88-year-old has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen in the 7200 block of NE 171st Ln.

Police say she is not very mobile and they believe she may have fallen somewhere and can’t get help.

If you see Elizabeth, contact the Kenmore Police Department by calling 911.