North Carolina congressman refuses pay during shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) said he is refusing his salary for the duration of the government shutdown.

“As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example,” Walker said Saturday. “Today, I wrote a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House refusing my salary as well. Our heroes deserve better than this.”

As long as 100,000 active duty service men and women based in NC are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example with my letter to the CAO of Congress refusing my salary as well. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/JlUmWI9JBW — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 21, 2018

The Senate appears to be inching closer to an agreement to end the shutdown. Another Senate vote is expected on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure — until Feb. 8 — in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

But Democrats appeared to be holding out for a firmer commitment from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward,” Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said late Sunday.