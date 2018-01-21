Meet Sophy and Tippy! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Sophy and Tippy! These two dogs are inseparable girls from California.

Sophy is a chihuahua, short coat mix and Tippy is a dachshund, standard smooth haired pug. The two are staff favorites and are a bonded pair.

Sophy and Tippy have been at Emerald City Pet Rescue since 2016. Their owner had to give them up because of a medical condition. The two would get along with a home with older children.

Both have healthy appetites and love their treats. People at the shelter say they are good on walks and like to get fresh air.

If you are interested you can email Emerald City Pet Rescue or check their website for more information.