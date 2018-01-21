× One killed after boat capsizes in Burien

BURIEN — Weather may have caused a paddle boat to capsize early Sunday near Seahurst Park, leaving a man dead and sending a woman to the hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the boat in distress just before 3 a.m.

Shortly after, crews made contact with the boaters by cell phone. Officials said they heard a loud scream before the connection was lost.

The woman was later found unresponsive in the water. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is reportedly in critical condition.

The man was recovered by helicopter and taken to Boeing Field in Seattle, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.