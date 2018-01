Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle Times columnist and Baseball Hall of Fame voter Larry Stone joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night to break down Edgar Martinez's chances of reaching the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. The official announcement is on Wednesday, and Edgar needs 75% of the vote to reach the HOF.

According to Ryan Thibodaux, who tracks Hall of Fame votes, Edgar currently has 80.4% of the votes publicly known. Interview above.