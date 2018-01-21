× Ice skater in critical condition after falling at Spokane’s new outdoor rink

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department has issued an apology after reporting that a woman skating on the city’s new outdoor ice rink had died.

On Sunday, city park officials said they inaccurately reported the skater’s death. She is in fact in critical condition.

“We are terribly sorry for our error and misinformation. Our deepest thoughts and prayers remain with the family,” a statement from the department read.

The city says it is investigating the accident as well as safety processes. It says the first step will be to make helmets available as soon as possible to skaters at no cost.

Spokane Riverfront Park’s ice ribbon features a wandering pathway of ice set amid the outdoor landscape. It opened in early December.