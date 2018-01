× Woman killed by motorist while crossing Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a woman was struck and killed by a motorist while she crossed a Tacoma street.

The News Tribune reports the 69-year-old woman was hit at about 7 p.m. Friday while crossing Sixth Avenue near Pearl Street.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at about 7:30 p.m.

Cool says the driver of the vehicle was not believed to be intoxicated.

Police are investigating.