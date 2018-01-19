This is what it means for Washington state if the federal government shuts down

SEATTLE — As the stalemate continues at our nation’s Capitol, the rest of the country is taking inventory on what it will mean.

The good news is essential business will go on in Washington state.

People will receive their mails, flights will be coming and going, USDA will continue to inspect meats and eggs.

Law enforcement, public safety and national disaster response will not be affected.

It’s the non-essential things that will shut down and it could have a huge impact.

More than 800,000 federal employees across the country could be furloughed and not receive paychecks in the meantime.

National parks and museums could be in limbo, meaning Mount Rainier vacations may be derailed.

Businesses hoping to get loans processed by the Small Business Administration could have to wait longer.

If you are trying to buy a home, your closing date could be pushed back because the FHA would stop approving mortgages.

Passports could be delayed if the shutdown lags on.

Tax rebates may not come as expected, with 87% of employees expected to be furloughed in case of a government shutdown.

The blame game between Democrats and Republicans is nothing new.

The last government shutdown happened under the Obama administration in 2013 for 16 days, costing the economy $20 billion.

One local political scientist said unlike past shutdowns, this one may not get politicians voted out of office. That’s because the country is so divided on important policies like the DACA program to protect immigrants brought as children to the U.S. illegally.

“Voters see a difference in the parities and are much more likely to support their party on something like this,” UW Professor John Wilkerson said.