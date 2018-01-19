Tacoma Police seek ID of serial robbery suspect targeting businesses

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a serial robbery suspect.

From December 20th to January 2nd he and another suspect, who has already been arrested, have been stealing cash and cell phones at gunpoint from seven businesses so far, including Boost Mobile stores on Steele St. and Pacific Ave., as well as Metro PCS stores on Sprague St. and S. 38th St.

“They’ve gone into businesses armed with a handgun, taken the customer service attendants there hostage basically, moved them into a different part of the building and then taken cell phones and money from the tills. There is something that is very distinctive. They’re threatening the clerks with the possibility of someone outside the business watching with a rifle as they commit he robbery, one of their other cohorts. We don’t know if this is true or not. We know the threats are very real and obviously we’re looking for any help we can get in identifying them,” said Tacoma Police Officer Loretta Cool.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you have any information that leads to his arrest and charges in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App. It is anonymous. ​