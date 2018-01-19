Stephen Bell: Convicted child molester wanted in Lewis County

WANTED BY DOC IN LEWIS COUNTY —

A convicted child molester is running under the radar in Lewis County.

Stephen Bell has been busted twice for preying on a child: A 9 year old boy when bell was 17 years old and a 6 year old boy when Bell was 14.

He’s 37 years old now and failing to register as a high-risk sex offender.

He’s 5’4”, 120 pounds and has both ears pierced.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).