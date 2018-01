× Spanaway high school student suffers life-threatening injuries after rear-ending garbage truck

SPANAWAY, Wash. – A 19-year-old high school student suffered life-threatening injuries after rear-ending a garbage truck Friday morning, the Pierce County sheriff’s office said.

The Nissan the man was driving was crushed, and the driver was trapped inside.

A good Samaritan provided medical aid.

The collision happened on 208th St. E.

No further details were immediately available.