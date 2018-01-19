× Senate passes conversion ban, transgender bullying bills

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Senate has passed a bill seeking to ban therapists from trying to change a minor’s sexual orientation.

Senate Bill 5722 passed on a 32-16 vote Friday and now heads to the House. The measure would deem it “unprofessional conduct” for a licensed health care provider to perform conversion therapy on a patient under the age of 18.

Under the measure, if the provider violates the law, they would face sanctions ranging from fines to license revocation or suspension.

The Senate Friday also passed a bill meant to address transgender bullying in schools. Under Senate Bill 5766, which passed on a 30-18 vote, school districts must adopt or amend transgender student policies and procedures and develop a mandatory training class. The measure now heads to the House.