Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor charged with federal felony in ‘yard dispute’ assault case

INDIANAPOLIS — A 58-year-old neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was charged Friday with assaulting a member of Congress, resulting in personal injury — a federal felony.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced that Rene Boucher, of Bowling Green, Ky., had signed a plea agreement, but no date has been set for the taking of his guilty plea and his sentencing.

According to court documents, Boucher and the Paul are neighbors in Bowling Green, Kentucky. On November 3, 2017, the senator was mowing his yard while wearing headphones. Boucher allegedly witnessed the victim stack brush onto a pile near the victim’s property and “had enough.” Boucher ran onto the victim’s property and tackled the victim.

“As a result of this assault, the victim suffered multiple fractured ribs and subsequently contracted and required medical attention for pneumonia,” the U.S. attorney’s news release said. “Boucher admitted the assault but denied it was politically motivated.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana was assigned the case following the recusal of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, where the offense is alleged to have been committed.

Boucher faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. attorney.