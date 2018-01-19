× Polar Plunge events kick off big year for Special Olympics Washington

SEATTLE — It’s a big year for Special Olympics Washington.

We’re getting ready for next month’s Polar Plunge in Seattle to raise money for the more than 17,000 athletes — and we’re hoping you will join us!

You can put together a team for the big annual event that I’m excited to plunge in and emcee again!

“Coming up on February 3rd we’re going to have a Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, at Golden Gardens Park. We’ll have about 200 to 250 plungers will be here bright and early for the adventure,” said Rex Caldwell with Special Olympics Washington. “We’ll have food trucks and the Seahawks’ Blue Thunder band will be there, along with a whole bunch of other entertainment.”

Polar Plunge season kicks-off an even bigger summer for the athletes here in Seattle. "The USA Games for Special Olympics are coming to Washington state in July. That will bring more than 3,500 athletes and coaches from all over the country to the Seattle area. We're also going to be hosting police officers from all over the country, who will bring the Law Enforcement Torch Run Flame of Hope, as guardians of the flame, from Spokane, across all points of the state and then bring that in with athletes to light the Flame of Hope for the games in July at the University of Washington.”

CLICK HERE for more information on all the events and to sign up for the Polar Plunge and start fundraising to help Special Olympics athletes.

And if you can't make it to Golden Gardens on February 3rd, there are many more to come! The list below shows them, including a week later in Tacoma at Owen Beach.