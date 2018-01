WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Pedro amezola is a convicted child rapist wanted in Yakima County.

He’s failed to report to the Department of Corrections as required by law after he got out of prison just before Christmas.

He’s 28 years old, 5’11” and weighs 230 pounds.

DOC officers say he has ties to Yakima County and the Tri-Cities.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).