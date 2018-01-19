Man booked for attempted murder in South Kitsap shooting

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 22-year-old man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man who had been sleeping, and then stole his car.

The Kitsap Sun reports the man was arrested early Thursday.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Wednesday to a house in Manchester.

The victim told investigators he was at the house with the 22-year-old suspect and a 19-year-old woman when he fell asleep. When he awoke, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Wilson says the suspect was standing over the victim with a rifle and shot him. Wilson says the man was shot in the bicep and that another bullet grazed his scalp.

Wilson says the victim then jumped out of a second-story window.

Wilson says the suspect and his girlfriend were found at a Bremerton apartment.