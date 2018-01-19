John O’Leary: ‘Tear Drop’ wanted for armed robbery, accused of being ‘hired help’ to intimidate roommates

WANTED IN BREMERTON —

Take a good look at ‘Tear Drop.’

That’s the street name for John O’Leary.

A tear drop under his left eye is just a dab of the ink he’s got all over his face, neck and shoulders. He even has a spider web covering his right ear that really stands out.

He’s a convicted felon accused of being the armed ‘hired help’ to intimidate a pair of roommates in Bremerton. “We had four roommates. Two roommates wanted the other two roommates out and instead of asking them to leave, they decided they wanted to ‘muscle’ them out,” said Bremerton Det. Matthew Thuring.

Detectives say they suspect roommates told O’Leary and two other thugs to scare the victims and then take their property as payment. The two suspect roommates then went into their bedroom and closed the door, ‘Tear Drop’ and his crew came in, telling the two other roommates, “You’re leaving,” “Empty your pockets” and “If you don’t cooperate, I’ll shoot you.” “The primary offender is John O`Leary, who was armed with two handguns during this event,” added Det. Thuring. “He pistol-whipped and beat the male roommate that they wanted gone and when they had a moment, the two victims, male and female, fled the apartment and then the offenders, including John O`Leary, then rifled through their property and stole several property items before fleeing the scene themselves. We do think of him as `armed and dangerous. We would definitely prefer that if he sees this program that he turn himself into avoid any injury to himself, police or other innocent friends, family that could be around him at the time.”

‘Tear Drop’ is 38 years old, 5’10” and weighs 220 pounds.

Detectives say he has ties to Bremerton and the Suquamish Tribal area in northern Kitsap County.

He's charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree and prosecutors have issued a $300,000 warrant for his arrest.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.