Help ID smiling bank robber who wears safety vests for heists

WANTED IN EVERETT —

Take a look at this smiling suspect.

Everett Police say he’s been in good spirits while robbing two banks this month: The Columbia Bank on Evergreen Way last week and the Coastal Community Bank on 19TH Ave. SE on January 3rd.

He wore a bright yellow safety vest for both heists that detectives say he then ditched afterwards.

“We were able to see a neck tattoo on the left side of his neck. It’s pretty faint, but we do think he does have one that will hopefully help identify him. We’re really interested in finding this male. He has robbed two banks. We don’t want him to rob anymore and we’re really looking out for the public safety.”

Detectives think he’s white or Hispanic, 35 to 45 years old, 5’10 to 6’1”, 170 to 200 pounds and wore a bright yellow safety vest and baseball hat for both robberies.

If you know his name, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information to Crime Stoppers and get the guaranteed $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.