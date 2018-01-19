Help ID shooting suspect who turned afternoon at car wash into terror

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A father and son scramble and duck for cover as a gunman opens fire in broad daylight at a Seattle car wash. Seconds later — the shooting suspect runs right past them. Just imagine the fear that father had for his son’s safety. Just as frightening — the shooter’s target was a woman waiting to get her vehicle cleaned at Uncle Ike’s car wash in Seattle’s Central District.

Take a good look at the face of the man detectives are hoping you can help them find before more innocent people get caught in his crossfire.

“This is a public car wash. It’s a Saturday afternoon, about 3:30pm and what you’re going to see on the video and pay close attention, is the suspect involved in the shooting will come through the gate. He’s wearing a hoodie, but you’re going to get a very clear picture of him. This is the suspect that we’re looking for involved in this shooting,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “The victim in this case was seated in her vehicle, going through the car wash. The suspect you see on the video went around and confronted her. You don’t see the actual shooting, but shot 10 to 12 rounds through the windshield, at the victim. Fortunate in this case, the victim actually heard the first shot, ducked and was not struck, but you watch this video and you’ll see a gentleman holding his child, bringing him around the front of a car. He obviously heard or saw the shooting, he’s ducking the child out of harm’s way and you’ll see a suspect run past him without looking at him. He then brings his child around and stuffs him into the car to get him out of there. This is very close to being a homicide. We want to know who this guy is. He’s armed and he may do it again.”

Detectives think the gunman is in his 20's, 5’5”, with a slim build.

Detectives say they do not know his motive -- a mystery that adds to the danger he poses to the public right now.

If you can tell Seattle Police his name, or know anything that can help identify him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your tip to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and a cash reward is yours if your tip leads to his arrest.