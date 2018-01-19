Fred Gomez: High-Violent Offender convicted of assaulting officer — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A High-Violent Offender busted for assaulting a law enforcement officer is on the run in the Tri-Cities.

Fred Gomez is wanted for breaking probation.

Department of Corrections officers say he goes by the nickname ‘Chapo.’

He has a massive rap sheet that also includes convictions for domestic violence assault, robbery and theft.

He’s 29 years old, 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds.

DOC officers say he has strong ties to Pasco in the Tri-Cities and Moses Lake in Grant County.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).