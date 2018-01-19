Flu deaths in Washington have spiked dramatically in the last week

SEATTLE – Flu deaths in Washington spiked dramatically in the last week, according to new numbers from the Washington State Department of Health.

As of a week ago, there had been 46 deaths reported in the state so far this flu season. This week, that number nearly doubled to 86.

Snohomish County, in particular, has been hit hard with 19 flu deaths. Spokane County is next with 15, while King County has nine and Kitsap and Pierce have eight.

Though flu deaths are typically concentrated in the elderly population, that’s less the case than usual this season. While 65 of the deaths were people age 65 or older, 17 were people ages 50-65, three were people age 25-49, and one was a pediatric death.

Last year, there were even more flue deaths at this point in the season, with 110 reported.