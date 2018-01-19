× First North, then Saint, now Chicago — Kanye and Kim name their third child

It’s Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Friday to announce the name of the third child that she and husband Kanye West have welcomed into the world.

The baby girl was born Tuesday, and Kardashian West also announced the birth on her website and social media accounts. No name was immediately given.

Chicago joins older siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote shortly after the baby’s birth.

Social media was having a field day with the name, but some said it’s nobody else’s business what they choose to name their children.