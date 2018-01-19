Dennis ‘Denny’ Jones: ‘Armed and dangerous’ felon, Marysville fugitive known to run from police

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE —

Marysville Police are asking for the public’s help to find Dennis ‘Denny’ Jones.

The convicted felon fled from officers Tuesday night. “If he sees a cop car, if he sees a squad car, whether it’s got it’s lights are on or not, it’s on. He’s gonna go and he’s gonna go fast,” said Sgt. Pete Shove with Marysville Police.

Jones has a no-bail felony warrant for Escape Community Custody from Department of Corrections on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

“Number one, he’s moving some weight when it comes to the narcotics activity. Number two, any time he thinks he’s being sought or he’s got a warrant like this, his driving and the pursuits he kicks off are extremely dangerous to the public, not to mention he’s a convicted felon. We have reason to believe he’s armed with a firearm. That’s not who we want walking around the streets running amok,” said Sgt. Shove.

Dennis ‘Denny’ Jones is 46 years old, 6’3”, 272 pounds, has hazel eyes and a scar on his right hand.

“I can’t stress enough that Mr. Jones is unpredictable. You don’t want to approach this guy. He’s dangerous,” said Sgt. Shove.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can tell officers where to find him. It is anonymous. You will never be asked to give your name.

If you spot Denny Jones or know how officers can locate him, submit the tip via the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com.

You can call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).