Vigil to be held Friday night for late QB Tyler Hilinski on campus

PULLMAN, Wash. — A vigil for the late WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski was announced for 7 p.m. Friday at the Cougar Statue on campus.

Jordon Frost, Washington State Student Body president, said the the first 4,000 candles would be provided by the student body organization.

“We will have cards for you to sign and will send them to Tyler’s family,” Frost said in the tweet.

Cougar Family: The vigil will be 7pm tomorrow at the Cougar Statue. ASWSU will provide candles for the first 4,000 people, feel free to bring your own. We will have cards for you to sign and will send them to Tyler’s family. Please share and RT to spread the word. #RIP3 — Jordan Frost (@ASWSU_Pres) January 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the Whitman County coroner has concluded Hilinski died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Coroner Peter Martin said Thursday in a press release that the manner of death was suicide.

The 21-year-old Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn’t show up for practice Tuesday. A rifle “was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found,” according to the Pullman Police Department.

Hilinski, a backup the past two seasons, was the presumed starter for the Cougars heading into his junior season.