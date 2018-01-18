NFL announces ticket information for Seahawks’ first-ever London game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON -- The NFL announced ticket information and a start time for the Seattle Seahawks first-ever game in London.

The Seahawks will face the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 14 at Tottenham Hotspur. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in London which means a 10 a.m. start in Pacific Time.

Season ticket renewals open later this month. Single game tickets will go on sale later this year. NFL UK suggests interested fans register their interest now on the Ticketmaster UK website.

There's been speculation for some time that the Seahawks would travel to England for a game.

Back in October, NFL UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood told ESPN, "we have a desire to get the other six teams that haven’t been over.”

The Hawks have resisted because they don't want to give up a home game. The league has rules requiring teams playing in temporary stadiums, like the Chargers, and recent Super Bowl winners to play international games.

Seattle will be the away team which means 12s won't have to give up a home game.

A total of three games will be played in London during the 2018 NFL season. The others are Eagles vs. Jaguars and Titans vs. Chargers on Oct. 21 or 28.