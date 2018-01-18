House approves measure to avert government shutdown, but path in Senate unclear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The House voted Thursday night to avert a government shutdown, sending the bill on to the Senate, where its future is much less certain.

Shortly before the House vote, the Freedom Caucus said a majority of its members would vote to support a stopgap spending measure, a key sign that holdout conservatives who had been undecided earlier had come on board.

Whether the Senate can pass such a measure ahead of a Friday midnight deadline is a different issue altogether. Because the measure will need 60 votes to pass the chamber to break a filibuster, Republican leaders need as many as more than a dozen Democrats.

In the House, Republicans couldn't count on any Democrats, who said they would not support a short-term spending bill that funds the government into mid-February if it does not include a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which expires in March. That left House Speaker Paul Ryan looking to pass the spending bill with just GOP votes.

The Wisconsin Republican and his lieutenants were up against the clock and their own ranks as they scrambled to lock down votes, and that was before President Donald Trump tweeted that a key sweetener for Senate Democrats -- a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program -- shouldn't be included in a short-term measure. The White House later said in a statement that Trump supported keeping the government funded, but the incident illustrated the uphill battle Republicans leaders faced during a day full of whipping votes.

Later Thursday, Trump called into a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus to push for the proposal. Later the group's chairman Mark Meadows, met with Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy emerged from that meeting in Ryan's office saying they are in "good shape" on the House vote.

Trump's CHIP tweet

Trump tweeted earlier Thursday a message that was originally interpreted as disparaging of the current proposal to keep the government funded, though congressional Republicans later said the President was fully on board with that plan.

"CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!" Trump tweeted.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, sent a tweet that was seen as a response to Trump's tweet, clarifying that the short-term measure to keep the government included a six-year re-authorization.

"The current house Continuing Resolution package has a six-year extension of CHIP, not a 30 day extension," Cornyn wrote.

Ryan said at a news conference Thursday that whipping efforts on the proposal are "doing fine" and that Trump's tweet on CHIP was not causing "problems at all."

"I have confidence we'll pass this because I think members understand, why on earth would we want to have a government shutdown, hurt the military ... that is not in anyone's interest," Ryan said, adding that he spoke with Trump earlier in the morning and that the President "fully supports" their plan.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah issued a statement pushing to keep the government funded and didn't mention CHIP.

"The President supports the continuing resolution introduced in the House," Shah said. "Congress needs to do its job and provide full funding of our troops and military with a two year budget caps deal. However, as the deal is negotiated, the President wants to ensure our military and national security are funded. He will not let it be held hostage by Democrats."

In the Senate

In the Senate, it was still unclear exactly how Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would manage to get the votes. McConnell, unlike, Ryan needs Democrats. And many Democrats were keeping their powder dry as to how they would vote, waiting on the House to lay their cards on the table and prove they had the GOP votes on their own to pass the continuing resolution.

Senate Democrats are also caught in a tough spot. A handful are running for re-election in states where Trump handily won in 2016. Red state Democrats don't want to run the risk of being labeled as responsible for a shutdown.

"I want to keep the government open. I'm just going to work and work and work to keep the government open," West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said.

But others are under pressure from their liberal base who mobilized when lawmakers voted for a short-term spending bill last time around.

Several Democrats who voted for the last continuing resolution including both senators from Virginia and New Mexico announced in the past 24 hours that they would vote against this current proposal.

Others say they are just tired of the whole exercise: Congress using short-term spending bills to kick the can down the road only to return to do it again a month later.

"I'm just tired of voting for CRs," said Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine.