Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, power lines in Western Washington

SEATTLE -- Heavy overnight rain and wind have brought down trees onto power lines, causing outages and blocking roads in the Puget Sound region.

Bothell police reported that part of Fourth Avenue West was closed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Power outages were reported in Bothell, Everett, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.

Trees have fallen in Shoreline, Bothell and near Eatonville.

The storm is bringing in a swell that could cause beach erosion, flood concerns, and large waves.

The highest wave height looks to hit the central and northern coast, but places like Westport, Ocean Shores, and Astoria in Oregon will see a brunt of the action as well.

Wave heights between 10-30 feet will move along the Washington coastline on Thursday.