× Coast Guard suspends search for 47-year-old man swept out to sea

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police said a man was swept out to sea at Depoe Bay on Thursday.

Witnesses told police that the man went over a sea wall Thursday morning to look at the big waves from a storm. He was then swept off the rocks.

The Coast Guard and local rescue crews searched for the man. But the Coast Guard suspended the search “due to negative results” at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue reported damage to a restaurant, two motels and other businesses on the beachfront in Lincoln City and said one person had been hospitalized after being hit by a wave. Fire officials also posted photos of damage to the establishments on Facebook.

The waves also forced the closure of beaches and access points along the coast.

Large “sneaker” waves have killed more than two dozen people along the Oregon coast since 1990. The incidents generally occur during late fall and winter.