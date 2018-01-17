WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A procession and Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 17 for a slain Washington deputy.

The procession for Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. and it's expected to take about 45 minutes. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 1 p.m. at Pacific Lutheran University.

Scroll down for live updates below. Q13 FOX and Q13FOX.com will carry the procession and memorial service live.

Officials are encouraging the public to line the route to show their support and give their respects to the family of Deputy McCartney.

“Please come out - we can’t put into words how much it means to the family and to all of the first responders who will be participating in the memorial,” the Sheriff’s department posted. “You will learn more about our department and public safety in those 45 minutes than in any other story or photo we could ever share on this page.”

The public is asked to park at the Church of All Nations located at 111 112th St E, Tacoma. Shuttles will be leaving the church and heading for the memorial starting at 11:15 a.m.

Sheriff's spokesperson Det. Ed Troyer said anyone who would like to help McCartney's family can donate to the Deputy Daniel McCartney Legacy Fund at Tapco Credit Union, or by donating online through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County.

McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was shot during a foot chase earlier this month as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson, 15 miles southeast of Tacoma.

Stay on this page for live updates: