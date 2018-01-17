‘Thank you for what you do for all of us’ Hundreds gather to pay tribute to slain deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. -- Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Deputy Daniel McCartney during Wednesday morning’s procession.

First responders from across the country started at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and rolled about 10 miles through Spanaway to end at Pacific Lutheran University.

Some of the people who lined the streets said they played hooky from work and kept their kids out of school. All so they could show their respects to all first responders who put their lives at risk for all of us.

“We are making signs to say thank you,” said Shannon Roque. “To thank his family for their sacrifice they’ve made for this community.”

Roque and her two kids poured their hearts into messages of love and appreciation

“I don’t think it’s ever too early having them start appreciating the service people in our area. The people who come out to keep us safe every day,” she said.

Sherri Rogers says her family has deep ties to the military. Joining the hundreds of people on Pacific Avenue was the only place she wanted to be.

“Thank you for what you do for all of us,” said her son Nathan.

“They do not get enough support,” Julia Vilgos of Frederickson said.

Vilgos claims she lived in the same neighborhood where McCartney was murdered.

She brought a sign to the procession reading McCartney’s badge number as a way to say thank you.

When McCartney’s family rolled past, some stood in silence – some held flags -- and others saluted the deputy’s family and everyone else who works on the edge of peace.

“It means a lot that’s the people we really need to know are behind us,” said Lt. Chris Lawler with the Lakewood Police Department. "We know our brothers and sisters in blue and first responders will be there for us, but the public that’s the people that matter.”

With sadness and gratitude, McCartney’s hometown community stood tall and together to say thank you – and to honor the sacrifice he made for his own family and the rest of us.

“It’s important for them to realize what these three little kids gave up – to serve our community,” said What his wife gave up. It’s just a selfless sacrifice what they gave to protect all of us,” said Rogers.