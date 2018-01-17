× Tacoma woman suffers facial injuries in shooting outside gas station

TACOMA, Wash. – A 29-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting outside the Arco station at the intersection of Center and S. Union on Wednesday evening, Tacoma police said.

Police spokesperson Loretta Cool said the woman had facial injuries, thought it wasn’t immediately clear if that was from bullets or broken glass.

Cool said there was no suspect information yet, and no arrest had been made.

There is an ongoing investigation.

The shooting happened at the same gas station where Julian Jay Thomas was shot more than 10 times and killed in 2016. Robert Grott was convicted of second-degree murder in that case.