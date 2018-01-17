× Police searching for missing and endangered teen in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Police are searching for 18-year-old Eunice H. Ko, who is said to be missing and endangered.

Ko left her Mukilteo home in the 7200 block of 48th Avenue W about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She was reported missing Wednesday morning when family members found a goodbye note. According to police, the note said: “it was not worth it.”

The family said the teen has been struggling with recent personal setbacks and suffers from anxiety.

Ko is an Asian female, 5’4”, 110 to 120 pounds, brown eyes, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and hoody, black stretch pants, and grey Converse gym shoes with white shoelaces.

Ko is believed to be on foot and does not have her cell phone, cash or credit cards with her. She also did not take any personal belongings.

The Mukilteo Police Department is asking for anyone who has seen her or have any information as to her location to call 911 for immediate police response.