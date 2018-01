Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma.

Investigators say a woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday saying two people broke into her home and shot her boyfriend. Police say a 24-year-old man is dead.

The woman who called 911 and a 5-year-old child were not hurt.

Tacoma police have not released a description of the suspects or a possible motive.

Investigators say they expect to have more information later in the day.