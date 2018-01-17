× Man who allegedly killed Lake City woman raped and burned her, prosecutors say

WARNING: This story is graphic and disturbing.

SEATTLE – Prosecutors say the man who killed 63-year-old Jennifer Ayers in her Lake City house last week bound, tortured and raped her before setting her on fire in an attempt to hide evidence of the rape.

Michael A. Giordano, 23, was charged with aggravated first-degree murder Wednesday, and bail was set at $10 million.

According to court documents:

Giordano confessed the killing to police, telling him he picked Ayers at random based mostly on the cars parked outside her house.

He said he sneaked through an unlocked door, tied Ayers up with cords from an Xbox controller, then stabbed her multiple times to get her to tell him where her valuables were.

Giordano said he then raped and killed her, and that he set her on fire in an attempt to hide evidence of the rape.

He also said he wrote messages on the wall in Ayers’ blood in an attempt to mislead police into thinking the killer had satanic beliefs.

Police found Giordano later that morning. Medics had already made contact with him once, when he told a family in Lake City - who were concerned because he was disheveled and bloody - that he’d been mugged and they came to check on him. Soon after, somebody called police and said they’d seen him throw several items into the street and bushes – items that turned out to belong to Ayers, including her Visa and QFC card.

Police then went to Ayers’s house to investigate what they thought might be a property crime. When they got there, they heard the smoke alarm and went in an unlocked door to check to see if anybody was hurt.

That’s when they found her body, still bound and burning, as well as blood and a can of gas.